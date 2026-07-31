History of Asheville Street Art and Murals Exhibit - 8/04-28

Buncombe County Special Collections at Pack Memorial Library Hosts History of Asheville Street Art & Mural Exhibit and Closing Reception Featuring Artist Zen Sutherland

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Buncombe County Special Collections’ current History of Asheville Street Art & Murals exhibit invites the community to celebrate and learn about the rich history and vibrant culture of local public art. The exhibit coordinates with both the completion of the noteworthy new mural on Pack Memorial Library by North Carolina artist Max Dowdle as part of his public art initiative Paint NC; as well as the 50th anniversary of Asheville’s first public art mural being installed in August 1976. Featuring the work of 29 distinct artists, the exhibit also has an interactive graffiti “Free Wall” where patrons can pick up basic lettering techniques and leave their own mark on history! The exhibit is part of the archives Carolina Record Shop program, which features rotating community-based exhibits, and is located on the lower level of Pack Library.

A closing reception with refreshments and free local graffiti stickers will take place on Friday, August 28th from 3-5 pm, highlighting the evolution of the local urban art scene leading into today, where Asheville is considered one of the top mural arts cities in the country. Prior to the reception, there will be a special interactive guest artist event with local legend Zen Sutherland, who will give live demonstrations of various aerosol art techniques and allow participants to try their hand at customizing and taking home one of his highly sought-after “AVL” ROMPs (Random Object Magnetic Project) that have been in circulation on cars and in local businesses since 2014. Space is limited, and registration is required. Check out the Buncombe County Library Calendar or Buncombe County Special Collections website for more information.

Exhibit Details

Title: History of Asheville Street Art & Murals

Location: Buncombe County Special Collections, lower level of Pack Memorial Library (67 Haywood St, Asheville, NC 28801)

Admission: Free and open to the public

Dates: Now-August 28, 2026

Hours: Monday by prior appointment only,

Tuesday 9 am - 7 pm,

Wednesday through Friday 9 am - 5 pm

For more information: (828) 250-4740 or packnc@buncombenc.gov

August 28th Event Schedule,

Asheville Street Art & Mural Exhibit Closing Reception:

From 3-5 pm, enjoy a final viewing of the curated street art and mural exhibit documenting decades of local graffiti, taggers, public murals, and urban creative culture preserved within the library’s collections.

Featured Artist Interactive Event:

Zen Sutherland – Aerosol Art & Customizable AVL Romps

From 2-3:30 pm, join local artist Zen Sutherland for an engaging session exploring spray paint techniques and some local street art history. Attendees will be able to try their hand at creating their own customizable “AVL” ROMP magnets to take home.

Registration is required, and space is limited; see the library's calendar or Special Collections website for more information.

"Street art and murals are a vital, dynamic record of Asheville's living culture over the last 50 years. This event brings together historical documentation and active artistic expression, giving our community a chance to experience some of the stories behind many of our treasured murals and graffiti art spaces."

###

