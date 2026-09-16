HIGH JUNE w/ Cadalay

Ages 18 and up

High June doesn’t quite know what they are, and honestly, they’re fine with that. What they do know is that their sound is alternative, boundless, and unapologetically theirs. Drawing inspiration from a chaotic mix of genres, High June delivers a unique sonic experience backed by high-energy performances and a complete disregard for sticking to the rules.

Formed in 2021, the band didn’t lock in their final lineup until 2023 at East Carolina University, essentially becoming five unpredictable college students united by a love for music and a shared goal of avoiding “real jobs” at all costs.

Their debut single, “Crazy ‘Bout You,” dropped in July 2023. Since then, they’ve released ten more tracks—none of which sound alike, yet all unmistakably sound like High June. Each release is a new experiment, a new risk, and a step toward something bigger. The band is constantly chasing better songs, tighter performances, and any opportunity that helps them grow (and keep dodging that 9-to-5 life).

Now riding the wave of their latest single, “Last Cigarette,” a gritty sex driven song that’s quickly gaining traction, High June captures their raw emotion and passion in a way that feels both intimate and explosive. It’s messy, it’s real, and it’s only the beginning.

Cadalay is an alternative rock trio from Philadelphia, currently based in Nashville, Tennessee. The band has been writing and performing together since 2022 and has recently found success with their singles “The River” and “Forsaken”. Their energetic live performances have captured audiences and they continue to write and record in Nashville.