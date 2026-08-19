“High Heels” Struts Back to Plant Bar!

Bearded Lady Productions is stepping back into “High Heels” at Plant Bar’s South Slope location on Friday, September 25th at 7:00 p.m. This crowd-favorite drag experience returns with another lively evening of big performances, bold personalities, and all the fun of a night out—without the next-morning regrets. Tickets are $5–$10 and available now at BeardedLadyProductions.org.

Hosted by the effervescent Natasha Noir Nightly, “High Heels” serves up a playful and polished lineup for locals who like their entertainment elevated and their mornings hangover-free. Natasha and a fabulous cast of performers will fill the evening with charisma, camp, and unforgettable numbers sure to keep Plant Bar buzzing from the first heel to the final bow.

Produced by Bearded Lady Productions 501(c)3. For more information and tickets, visit AshevilleDragBrunch.com.

