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High Heels

High Heels

Bearded Lady Productions is kicking Friday night into “High Heels” at Plant Bar’s South Slope location on October 23rd at 7:00 p.m. The popular drag show returns with show-stopping performances, outrageous fun, and plenty of reasons to stay out past bedtime—without anything stronger than Plant Bar’s alcohol-free creations. Tickets are $5–$10 and available now at BeardedLadyProductions.org.

The effervescent Natasha Noir Nightly takes the lead as host, bringing her signature wit and sparkling stage presence to the evening. Joined by a fabulous cast of performers, Natasha will turn Plant Bar into a runway of dazzling looks, playful surprises, and performances that prove a great night out doesn’t need a hangover attached.

Produced by Bearded Lady Productions 501(c)3. For more information and tickets, visit AshevilleDragBrunch.com.

Plant Bar
$5-10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bearded Lady Productions
pr@ashevilledragbrunch.com
Plant Bar
32 Banks Ave #105
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
(828) 301-6263
hello@visitplantbar.com
https://visitplantbar.com/