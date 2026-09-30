Bearded Lady Productions is kicking Friday night into “High Heels” at Plant Bar’s South Slope location on October 23rd at 7:00 p.m. The popular drag show returns with show-stopping performances, outrageous fun, and plenty of reasons to stay out past bedtime—without anything stronger than Plant Bar’s alcohol-free creations. Tickets are $5–$10 and available now at BeardedLadyProductions.org.

The effervescent Natasha Noir Nightly takes the lead as host, bringing her signature wit and sparkling stage presence to the evening. Joined by a fabulous cast of performers, Natasha will turn Plant Bar into a runway of dazzling looks, playful surprises, and performances that prove a great night out doesn’t need a hangover attached.

Produced by Bearded Lady Productions 501(c)3. For more information and tickets, visit AshevilleDragBrunch.com.

