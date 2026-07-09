Heritage Fire Asheville: 2026 Tour Stop

Heritage Fire comes to Asheville as part of the 2026 Heritage Fire x Whiskies of the World Global Tour, a 13-city culinary festival series spanning the United States and Europe. The all-inclusive, walk-around tasting event brings together top regional chefs, pitmasters, ranchers, farmers and culinary artisans for an afternoon celebrating live-fire cooking and responsibly sourced ingredients.

Heritage Fire weekend begins with the Heritage Fire Asheville: 2026 Dinner Series on Friday, July 17, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at La Bodega by Cúrate, where Chefs Angel Palacios and Brett Suess will present an intimate, one-night-only multi-course dinner inspired by Asheville's seasonal ingredients and paired with wine. Dinner tickets are $200 with limited seating.

On July 19, guests will enjoy chef-crafted bites prepared over open flame, unlimited tastings of whiskey, bourbon, wine, beer and craft cocktails, live-fire cooking demonstrations and live entertainment. Attendees can also vote for their favorite dish of the day, with the winning chef earning the title of Heritage Hero and the opportunity to advance to the Heritage Hero Grand Finale Presented by Visit Greenville, S.C.

Participating chefs include:

Melinda Vetro, Old Europe Pastries

Jason Sweeney, Asheville Proper

Christopher Holden, Claywood

Geoffrey Howlett, Biltmore Estate

Michael Lewis, Ukiah Japanese Smokehouse

Michael Reppert, The Blackbird Restaurant

Tyler Slade, Bargello

Rakim S. Gaines, Capella on 9

Austin Tisdale, Wildwood Still

Brett Suess, Stupid Events

Scott Linquist, Xico Asheville

Sujitra "May" Chubthaisong, Thai Pearl Restaurants

Brooke Adams, Finest Deli

Tickets:

Early Entry (3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.) — $159

Priority entry before General Admission

Exclusive early bourbon tastings featuring selections from Justin's House of Bourbon

Additional time to sample dishes from participating chefs and pitmasters

Unlimited live-fire food tastings

Unlimited whiskey, bourbon, wine, beer and craft cocktail tastings

Access to live-fire cooking demonstrations and culinary experiences

Commemorative tasting glass

General Admission (4:15 p.m. – 7 p.m.) — $109

Unlimited live-fire food tastings from participating chefs, pitmasters and culinary artisans

Unlimited whiskey, bourbon, wine, beer and craft cocktail tastings

Access to live-fire cooking demonstrations and culinary experiences

Commemorative tasting glass

21+ only

Info & Tickets: toursbya21.com