Heritage Fire Asheville: 2026 Tour Stop
Heritage Fire Asheville: 2026 Tour Stop
Heritage Fire comes to Asheville as part of the 2026 Heritage Fire x Whiskies of the World Global Tour, a 13-city culinary festival series spanning the United States and Europe. The all-inclusive, walk-around tasting event brings together top regional chefs, pitmasters, ranchers, farmers and culinary artisans for an afternoon celebrating live-fire cooking and responsibly sourced ingredients.
Heritage Fire weekend begins with the Heritage Fire Asheville: 2026 Dinner Series on Friday, July 17, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at La Bodega by Cúrate, where Chefs Angel Palacios and Brett Suess will present an intimate, one-night-only multi-course dinner inspired by Asheville's seasonal ingredients and paired with wine. Dinner tickets are $200 with limited seating.
On July 19, guests will enjoy chef-crafted bites prepared over open flame, unlimited tastings of whiskey, bourbon, wine, beer and craft cocktails, live-fire cooking demonstrations and live entertainment. Attendees can also vote for their favorite dish of the day, with the winning chef earning the title of Heritage Hero and the opportunity to advance to the Heritage Hero Grand Finale Presented by Visit Greenville, S.C.
Participating chefs include:
Melinda Vetro, Old Europe Pastries
Jason Sweeney, Asheville Proper
Christopher Holden, Claywood
Geoffrey Howlett, Biltmore Estate
Michael Lewis, Ukiah Japanese Smokehouse
Michael Reppert, The Blackbird Restaurant
Tyler Slade, Bargello
Rakim S. Gaines, Capella on 9
Austin Tisdale, Wildwood Still
Brett Suess, Stupid Events
Scott Linquist, Xico Asheville
Sujitra "May" Chubthaisong, Thai Pearl Restaurants
Brooke Adams, Finest Deli
Tickets:
Early Entry (3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.) — $159
Priority entry before General Admission
Exclusive early bourbon tastings featuring selections from Justin's House of Bourbon
Additional time to sample dishes from participating chefs and pitmasters
Unlimited live-fire food tastings
Unlimited whiskey, bourbon, wine, beer and craft cocktail tastings
Access to live-fire cooking demonstrations and culinary experiences
Commemorative tasting glass
General Admission (4:15 p.m. – 7 p.m.) — $109
Unlimited live-fire food tastings from participating chefs, pitmasters and culinary artisans
Unlimited whiskey, bourbon, wine, beer and craft cocktail tastings
Access to live-fire cooking demonstrations and culinary experiences
Commemorative tasting glass
21+ only
Info & Tickets: toursbya21.com