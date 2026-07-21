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Hayes Carll at the Highlander Mountain House - August 20th

Hayes Carll at the Highlander Mountain House - August 20th

Join us for the Salon Series at Highlander Mountain House as we present Hayes Carl. Tickets at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/highlander-mountain-house-salon-series-with-hayes-carll-tickets-1994374150772?aff=ehometext

Highlander Mountain House
08:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rock the Plateau
https://www.rocktheplateau.org/

Artist Group Info

Hayes Carll
mallory.samson@gmail.com
Highlander Mountain House
270 Main St
Highlands, North Carolina 28741
https://resy.com/cities/highlands-nc/venues/highlander-mountain-house-and-the-ruffed-grouse-tavern/events/new-years-eve-dinner-2024-12-31?date=2024-12-31&amp;seats=2