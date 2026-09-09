Haunted Trail at Spratt Drive
Haunted Trail at Spratt Drive
Haunted Trail at Spratt Drive
The terror returns to Haunted Trail at Spratt Drive for an even darker, more twisted Second Season! Prepare to face your deepest fears as you step back into the shadows of our haunted woods.
Haunted Trail at Spratt Drive
$10
Every week through Nov 01, 2026.
Friday: 09:00 PM - 12:00 AM
Friday: 09:00 PM - 12:00 AM
Event Supported By
Jeanie Beal
7042004762
jbeal1969@icloud.com
Haunted Trail at Spratt Drive
110 Spratt DriveMt. Holly, North Carolina 28120
7042004762
jbeal1969@icloud.com