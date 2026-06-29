Hard 2 Handle - The Black Crowes Experience w/ ZZ Top Notch

HARD 2 HANDLE - The Black Crowes Experience is the areas only tribute to, “The most rock n roll, rock n roll band in the world…. The Black Crowes” (Melody Maker). Formed by guitarist Steve O’Dell, along with brother Colden O'Dell on bass, Bryan Porter on guitar, and Kevin Hanson on drums. Hard 2 Handle features the vocal prowess of lead vocalist Daniel Austin coupled with the undeniable heartfelt soul of renowned vocalist Carrie Ann in addition to her work on the keys to create The Black Crowes experience.

HARD 2 HANDLE - The Black Crowes Experience will play all the hits and re-create the look, sound, and vibe of a live show from the bands prime. The Black Crowes, from Atlanta, Ga were formed in 1984. Their debut album, “Shake Your Money Maker” was released in 1990, had six singles, and sold more than 5 million copies. Their follow up album “The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion” went to number one on the Billboard 200 and reached double platinum status. They have released 46 recordings, including 10 studio, 6 live, 3 compilation, and 27 singles. To date they have sold over 30 million albums.

