Hampton Heights Porchfest - 9/27

On Sunday, September 27, 2026, Porchfest 2026 is back for its third year to bring an afternoon of local musicians, food, and good times to Spartanburg’s Historic Hampton Heights. The street festival is free and open to all and features musical performances from the historic porches on West Hampton Avenue, with the oldest dating to the 1890's.

Porchfest's purpose is to highlight Spartanburg’s oldest neighborhood, the last remaining collection of homes that have retained their architectural integrity from the early 20th century. Spotlighting Spartanburg’s rich history and featuring eclectic local music, food, and beverage makes for an afternoon filled with reasons why We Love Where We Live!.