Halloween Party at Trailside Brewing Co.!

Get ready for a spooktacular night of music, costumes, and Halloween fun at Trailside Brewing with Steve Weams and The Ghouls! 🍻🕷

🎶 Live Music | 6–9 PM

Featuring:

🎃 🎤Steve Weams Band and the Ghouls

Enjoy your favorite covers plus Halloween-themed tunes all night long!👻

🍹Halloween Specialty Drinks

🎭 Costume Raffle!

Wear a costume and enter into our raffle to win prizes!

Whether you’re a ghost, ghoul, or just in it for the brews, don’t miss this frightfully fun evening!