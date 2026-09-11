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Halloween Party at Trailside Brewing Co.!

Halloween Party at Trailside Brewing Co.!

Get ready for a spooktacular night of music, costumes, and Halloween fun at Trailside Brewing with Steve Weams and The Ghouls! 🍻🕷
🎶 Live Music | 6–9 PM
Featuring:
🎃 🎤Steve Weams Band and the Ghouls
Enjoy your favorite covers plus Halloween-themed tunes all night long!👻
🍹Halloween Specialty Drinks
🎭 Costume Raffle!
Wear a costume and enter into our raffle to win prizes!
Whether you’re a ghost, ghoul, or just in it for the brews, don’t miss this frightfully fun evening!

Trailside Brewing Co
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Trailside Brewing Co
873 Lenox Park Drive
Hendersonville, North Carolina 29739
https://trailsidebrews.com/