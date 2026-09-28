GVLJazz Underground | Shannon Hoover Quartet: Tribute to Paul Chambers - 10/13
GVLJazz Underground | Shannon Hoover Quartet: Tribute to Paul Chambers - 10/13
Bassist, bandleader, and educator Shannon Hoover leads a quartet in a "three-for-one" paying tribute to the great bassist Paul Chambers as well as the two centennial jazz masters - namely Miles Davis and John Coltrane - he is most closely associated with.
Coffee Underground Theatre
$20 ($10 Student)
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
GVL Jazz | Greenville Jazz Collective
hello@gvljazz.com
Artist Group Info
Shannon Hoover
hoover@gvljazz.com
Coffee Underground Theatre
1 E Coffee StGreenville, South Carolina 29601
(864) 298-0494
CUGreenville@gmail.com