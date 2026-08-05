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GVLJazz Underground | Antonio Plumer: Music of Kenny Barron - 9/08

GVLJazz Underground | Antonio Plumer: Music of Kenny Barron - 9/08

Local pianist Antonio Plumer leads a combo with a program titled "In Progress - the music of...and for...Kenny Barron". Music inspired by Kenny, as well as some of the great music Kenny is still creating.

Coffee Underground Theatre
$20.00 ($10 student)
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

GVL Jazz | Greenville Jazz Collective
hello@gvljazz.com
gvljazz.com

Artist Group Info

Antonio Plumer, Pianist
natalie@gvljazz.com
Coffee Underground Theatre
1 E Coffee St
Greenville, South Carolina 29601
(864) 298-0494
CUGreenville@gmail.com
https://www.coffeeunderground.info/