GVLJazz Underground | Antonio Plumer: Music of Kenny Barron - 9/08
GVLJazz Underground | Antonio Plumer: Music of Kenny Barron - 9/08
Local pianist Antonio Plumer leads a combo with a program titled "In Progress - the music of...and for...Kenny Barron". Music inspired by Kenny, as well as some of the great music Kenny is still creating.
Coffee Underground Theatre
$20.00 ($10 student)
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
GVL Jazz | Greenville Jazz Collective
hello@gvljazz.com
Artist Group Info
Antonio Plumer, Pianist
natalie@gvljazz.com
Coffee Underground Theatre
1 E Coffee StGreenville, South Carolina 29601
(864) 298-0494
CUGreenville@gmail.com