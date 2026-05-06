Ground Sound: Experimental Music Series - 5/13
Ground Sound: Experimental Music Series - 5/13
Join us on Wednesday, May 13th for our next installment of our experimental music series, Ground Sound! This months showcased artists are Landon George (bassist for MJ Lenderman and Indigo De Souza) and Ashley Paul. Music starts at 7pm but get there earlier if you want to snag a seat. $10-$15 suggested donation.
Leveller Brewing Co
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 13 May 2026
Event Supported By
Leveller Brewing
katarina@levellerbrewing.com
Leveller Brewing Co
25 N Main St.Weaverville, North Carolina 28787
katarina@levellerbrewing.com