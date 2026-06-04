Ground Sound: Experimental Music Series - 6/17
Ground Sound: Experimental Music Series - 6/17
Join us on Wednesday, June 17th for our next installment of our experimental music series, Ground Sound! This months showcased artists are Blake Hornsby and Chandra Shukla. Music starts at 7pm but get there earlier if you want to snag a seat. $10 suggested donation.
Leveller Brewing Co
$10 suggested donation
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Leveller Brewing
katarina@levellerbrewing.com
Leveller Brewing Co
25 N Main St.Weaverville, North Carolina 28787
katarina@levellerbrewing.com