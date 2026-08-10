Golf Ball Marker/Jewelry Making Drop-In Workshop

Join us at Ignite Jewelry Studios and create a custom golf ball marker—or a unique piece of jewelry to commemorate your visit! Choose from special golf-themed stamps and create something that reflects your own style. Pricing starts at $25 for a brass ball marker, or upgrade to silver and/or personalize it including sterling silver, gemstones, and more. Whether you’re a golf lover or simply looking for a fun, hands-on creative experience, you’ll leave with something you made yourself—and something you’ll love to keep! This is a Drop-In Workshop available Sept 15/16th/17th Tuesday-Thursday 11-4 and also Saturday Sept 19th from 1-4!