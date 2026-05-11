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George Trouble and The Zealots-"Entanglement" release/Bob Dylan's 85th Birthday party - 5/24

George Trouble and The Zealots-"Entanglement" release/Bob Dylan's 85th Birthday party - 5/24

GT & The Zealots 6th album- "Entanglement" will be available in its entirety on all streaming services July 10, 2026. The release party coincides with Bob Dylan's 85th birthday. Dcs will be available and streaming Pre-Saves:
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/georgetroublethezealots1/one-thing-at-a-time -The setlist interweaves George's new songs with Bob's. Going from Acoustic to Electric from the 1960's to 2026. Arrive early to hear solo acoustic versions of Bob Dylan's best and GT's lament to WNC's tragic event: "Dirty Side of Helene". Rawkemsawkem!

The Grey Eagle Music Hall
adv: $18.45 Day of: $24.60
08:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Sun, 24 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/

Artist Group Info

George Trouble & The Zealots
georgeterrymcdonald@gmail.com
www.thezealotsmusic.com
The Grey Eagle Music Hall
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
828-232-5800
info@thegreyeagle.com
http://thegreyeagle.com