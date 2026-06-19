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George Porter, Jr. - 8/20

George Porter, Jr. - 8/20

New Orleans music royalty, George Porter, Jr. played bass for The Meters, The Funky Meters, and was the most sought-after sessions bassist during and after the funk revolution of the 70s and 80s. A king of Crescent City, Porter’s contribution to the evolution of funk music profoundly influenced rap, R&B, and rock ‘n’ roll.

The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
$60.50
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/26-allen-stone
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
330 S. Main St.
Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/26-bird-and-byron