GCCA 2026 Art Bash x Annual Showcase - 8/01

Art Bash is our annual celebration. Last year’s Art Bash welcomed over 1,500 guests, and GCCA will be celebrating 11 years of serving the community on August 1, 2026. The day will be free to attend, centered around bringing the community together and showcasing local art, artists, and vendors. Art Bash will feature:

• over 10 performances

• 5 food and beverage vendors

• over 20 artists vendors

• a raffle

• kids activities

and an in depth look at where GCCA has come from and is going. Art Bash will also feature the Members Showcase hosting work from over 90 GCCA members. The 2025-2026 Brandon Fellowship Cohort will have their final exhibition on display and the 2026-2027 Cohort will be announced as well.