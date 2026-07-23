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Gary Clark, Jr. - 9/02

Gary Clark, Jr. - 9/02

Celebrated for his unique blend of blues, rock, soul and hip-hop, seeing Gary Clark perform live proves he continues to live up to Jimi Hendrix comparisons.

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will not be permitted in the performance space. See performance page for details.

Peace Center
$55-$104
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 2 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/26-allen-stone
Peace Center
300 S. Main Street
Greenville, South Carolina 29601
https://thepeacecenter.org/