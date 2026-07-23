Gary Clark, Jr. - 9/02
Gary Clark, Jr. - 9/02
Celebrated for his unique blend of blues, rock, soul and hip-hop, seeing Gary Clark perform live proves he continues to live up to Jimi Hendrix comparisons.
This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will not be permitted in the performance space. See performance page for details.
Peace Center
$55-$104
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 2 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org