Gabrielle Cavassa - 9/26
Gabrielle Cavassa - 9/26
Singer and composer Gabrielle Cavassa is a five-star Blue Note Records artist. Her collaboration with renowned saxophonist Joshua Redman on his critically acclaimed 2023 record ‘where are we’ ushered her to stardom. Cavassa is hailed as “a young singer with a deep, rich, and fragile voice…a star in the making.” (Downbeat).
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
$44.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
330 S. Main St.Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org