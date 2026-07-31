Fruition - 10/08

STANDING ROOM ONLY

FRUITION

For nearly two decades, Fruition have built their genre-bending version of American roots music around harmony — not just the vocal interplay of the band’s three songwriters, but the deeper harmony created between five friends who’ve spent years on the road together. On their eighth album, Something More, those bonds grow into something more collaborative than ever before.

Produced by Grammy winner Tucker Martine, Something More finds Fruition stepping into an era defined as much by exploration as craft. Fueled by melody-driven songwriting, analog tones, and atmospheric textures, the album expands the band’s melting pot of rock, folk, pop, soul, and Americana into something more expansive and fully realized.

Much of the songwriting emerged from collaborative sessions between Jay Cobb Anderson, Kellen Asebroek, and Mimi Naja, adding a shared perspective to songs rooted in reflection, uncertainty, acceptance, and growth. “This record is us trusting each other more than we ever have — as humans and as musicians,” says Anderson. “It’s the sound of us leaning into each other.”

From the street corners of the Pacific Northwest to stages like Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Great American Music Hall, Fruition have grown their career night by night and song by song. Something More feels like the next chapter: a collection of lessons absorbed, trust deepened, and a band fully embracing what they’ve become.