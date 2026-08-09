Frock of Ages - 9/13

The rock-inspired “Frock of Ages” Drag Show is turning up the volume on Sunday, September 13 at 1:00 p.m. at New Belgium Brewing. This free, all-ages event brings together Asheville’s most dynamic drag performers for an afternoon of big hair, bold looks, and rock-and-roll revelry. Food and beverages will be available for purchase on-site, with proceeds benefiting the Asheville Poverty Initiative. Admission is free, but advance reservations are required at www.AshevilleDragBrunch.com.

Hosted by the sensational Calcutta, “Frock of Ages” celebrates the legendary sounds and unapologetic style of rock and roll—with a fabulous drag twist. Expect powerhouse performances, glam-rock attitude, and enough rhinestones to outshine a stadium spotlight. Guests are encouraged to break out the leather, lace, and concert-worthy looks, and prepare to rock out with a cast ready to leave the audience calling for an encore.

Produced by Bearded Lady Productions 501(c)3. For more information and tickets visit https://BeardedLadyProductions.org