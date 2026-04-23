Freedom Junction - 5/18

Get ready to groove with Freedom Junction, the Nashville-based funk rock trio that’s taking the scene by storm! Featuring Sugarlegg (guitar, keys, vocals) of Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Noah Winner Miller, and Captain Chris Kirk, this powerhouse trio is known for their electrifying live performances, which blend tight, funky rhythms with exciting jams and a psychedelic vibe that’ll transport you to another dimension. With their unique blend of rock, funk, and jam, Freedom Junction is the perfect antidote to the ordinary – so buckle up, turn up, and get ready to join the junction!