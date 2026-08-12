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FREE Patio Show: Wrealist - 10/11

FREE Patio Show: Wrealist - 10/11

LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE
FREE EVENT
WREALIST

Ken Chapple started supergroup Wrealist in 2025 to play original music, blending American roots with the groove-heavy improvisation of funk, jazz, and rock, carving out a sound that’s both soulful and unpredictable. Think Medeski Martin Scofield & Wood with lyrics—earthy yet experimental, grounded in tradition but always exploring new territory.

Ken Chapple thought about what he wanted to say, how he wanted it to play it and it shows. – No Depression

His songs carry themes of love and following the heart. – NYS Music

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801