FREE Patio Show: Wrealist - 10/11

LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE

FREE EVENT

WREALIST

Ken Chapple started supergroup Wrealist in 2025 to play original music, blending American roots with the groove-heavy improvisation of funk, jazz, and rock, carving out a sound that’s both soulful and unpredictable. Think Medeski Martin Scofield & Wood with lyrics—earthy yet experimental, grounded in tradition but always exploring new territory.

Ken Chapple thought about what he wanted to say, how he wanted it to play it and it shows. – No Depression

His songs carry themes of love and following the heart. – NYS Music