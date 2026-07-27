FREE PATIO SHOW: We Have Ignition - 9/19

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WE HAVE IGNITION

We Have Ignition plays high energy original instrumental music. The band was founded by RL Martin on guitar with original members Jeff Manson on bass and Nick Harvey on drums. The bands influences stem from artists such as Man or Astro – Man?, The Dead Kennedy’s, Devo, and Dick Dale among others.