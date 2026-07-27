© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FREE PATIO SHOW: We Have Ignition - 9/19

FREE PATIO SHOW: We Have Ignition - 9/19

– FREE SHOW
– ALL AGES
– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE
– DONATIONS FOR THE ARTISTS ENCOURAGED! VENMO: @RLMARTIN71

WE HAVE IGNITION
We Have Ignition plays high energy original instrumental music. The band was founded by RL Martin on guitar with original members Jeff Manson on bass and Nick Harvey on drums. The bands influences stem from artists such as Man or Astro – Man?, The Dead Kennedy’s, Devo, and Dick Dale among others.

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801