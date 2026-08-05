FREE PATIO SHOW: We Have Ignition - 9/19
FREE PATIO SHOW: We Have Ignition - 9/19
– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE
– DONATIONS FOR THE ARTISTS ENCOURAGED! VENMO: @RLMARTIN71
WE HAVE IGNITION
We Have Ignition plays high energy original instrumental music. The band was founded by RL Martin on guitar with original members Jeff Manson on bass and Nick Harvey on drums. The bands influences stem from artists such as Man or Astro – Man?, The Dead Kennedy’s, Devo, and Dick Dale among others.
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801