FREE PATIO SHOW: The Nature Boys

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THE NATURE BOYS

Hailing from the Appalachian musical stronghold of Asheville, NC, The Nature Boys are coming in hot with their brand of bluegrass. As veterans of the acoustic music scene, they are combining a deep love of traditional string band music with a refreshing catalog of original songs, dazzling fans with a certain je ne sais quoi that is both genuine and relatable. Formed in the summer of 2025, long time friends Jack, Jesse, and Nick found themselves once again living in the same town and ready to start a new musical project. These three had spent years touring across the world, often but not always in the same group. With a shared love of music, humor, and brotherhood, The Nature Boys was born in a way that can only be described as natural. Soon after getting the wheels rolling, they enlisted Asheville aces Coop and Korey, now forming one of Asheville’s premier 5-piece bluegrass bands, The Nature Boys. The band is currently performing regionally and is recording their debut album, to be released in late 2026.