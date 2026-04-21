FREE PATIO SHOW: Stephen Evans and The True Grits - 5/09

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STEPHEN EVANS & THE TRUE GRITS

After many years of vacillating between being a professional musician and building a stable nest in Asheville, NC, Stephen Evans finally asked his friends, Brian Shoemaker (bass), Sam Hess (drums), and Woodstock (mandolin), to form the True Grits and make some music together in 2015. They recently just celebrated their 10th Anniversary as a band in 2025. Stephen Evans & the True Grits released their first LP “Something to Bleed”. Inspired to release more music, they followed two years later with their EP “Under the Bridge.” Both records received local and regional praise for their passion and creativity. Stephen’s strong melodic songwriting style is a blend of vivid imagery, darkness, and hopeful optimism. There’s no denying the feeling that shines through with his evocative vocals and lyrics. Songs like ‘Estefania’, ‘Ghost Among the Trees’, ‘The Garden’, ‘Cherokee Hills’, and ‘Buzz of Bees’ are beacons of his folk rock song craft. With radio play on Western North Carolina radio stations, as well as shows around the region, Stephen Evans & the True Grits have been a local favorite.

“Buzz of Bees” is their latest album, released in December of 2022, of folk rock with some songs dipping their toes into other styles like Americana, Latin Folk, and Vaudeville. Singles from the LP, ‘Ghost Among the Trees’, ‘Winning the Day’, and ‘Estefania’, received radioplay on local stations as well as national online radio and music podcasts. Look for Stephen Evans & the True Grits playing live shows all around the area to support this beautiful album.

“…overall, I highly recommend this album for those who enjoy folk rock, poetic lyricism, and an engaging sense of fun. The album is a journey through different stages of life, confusion, heartbreak, revelation, and acceptance.” – Alison Price of WNC Original Music Podcast