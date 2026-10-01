FREE PATIO SHOW: East Coast Dirt - 10/18

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EAST COAST DIRT

After a 4 year break, the core three members of East Coast Dirt have decided to reunite and play their blend of originals and covers for the first time as a trio. East Coast Dirt was founded in 2005, and its core trio solidified in 2007. For nearly a decade, primary songwriters Brad Boughton, Wilson Hawes and Will Little morphed through different lineups, playing countless shows throughout the Southeast. Now the band is returning to old haunts and new venues alike to give crowds a taste of old-school Asheville, NC with a new guitar-led sensibility. The ECD sound has been reshaped with original songs and choice covers ranging from jammy psychedelia to full-force rock. Look for East Coast Dirt’s new album, “Polarization”, now on Spotify and other streaming services.