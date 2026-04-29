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[FREE]: Asheville Shellac Bash Record Show - 5/02

[FREE]: Asheville Shellac Bash Record Show - 5/02

ALL AGES
FREE
11AM-3PM

The Asheville Shellac Bash is a gathering of pre war 78rpm record collectors, with listening sessions of rare 78s, live music, and many meetings of new and old friends. On Saturday afternoon at The Grey Eagle, we have our 78 show/sale, with dealers from around the country present. Mostly high quality pre war Jazz, Blues, & Country discs.

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801