[FREE]: Asheville Shellac Bash Record Show - 5/02
[FREE]: Asheville Shellac Bash Record Show - 5/02
ALL AGES
FREE
11AM-3PM
The Asheville Shellac Bash is a gathering of pre war 78rpm record collectors, with listening sessions of rare 78s, live music, and many meetings of new and old friends. On Saturday afternoon at The Grey Eagle, we have our 78 show/sale, with dealers from around the country present. Mostly high quality pre war Jazz, Blues, & Country discs.
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801