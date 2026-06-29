Franklin Jonas and The Byzantines - 9/11

Franklin Jonas is an artist and songwriter from New Jersey, carving his own path with a sound rooted in storytelling, reflection, and renewal. After releasing his debut EP Sewer Rat in his early twenties, Franklin stepped back from releasing music to discover his voice, his influences, and his sense of self.

That exploration gave rise to his new project, Franklin Jonas & The Byzantines - inspired by the idea that life can be rebuilt after collapse, just as the Roman Empire lived on in Byzantium for a thousand years after its supposed fall. For Franklin, the project represents survival, reinvention, and belief in what comes next and his current songs are the first glimpses into this new chapter.

Village Liquors, written with Chris Gelbuda, balances nostalgia and introspection. It’s a genuine reflection on the trials of growing up, the memories that haunt and heal, and the hope that always returns at the start of something new.

Road Soda, written with Tim Bruns and Aidan Harbeson, is about the struggle to understand the feeling of wanting to self-destruct in the face of all your dreams coming true.

Break the Levee, written with Chord Overstreet and Zeph Park, is a song about communication. It’s about welcoming the flood of emotions pent up inside, knowing that the foundations of love are strong enough to withstand the storm. The joyous, contemporary bluegrass composition manages to encapsulate the peace found in trust. The Franklin Jonas & the Byzantines' style of blending traditional instrumentation with modern synthesizer twists makes for a lively sound unique to itself.

High and Sad, also written with Chris Gelbuda, is a song about the thick of it when the self-medication of avoidance wears off! It blends traditional roots, folk, and Americana production with a synthesized bass that gives it the band’s signature flair.

With influences spanning Gillian Welch, Dave Rawlings, Dan Reeder, and Ruston Kelly, Franklin’s music blends intimate lyricism with timeless Americana storytelling. His songs capture the grit of what’s been lived and the glow of what’s still to come.

Franklin and his band blend Americana with modern textures — creating a sound that feels both timeless and newly unearthed. Known for a high-energy live show, the band has performed in support of The Jonas Brothers, The Maine, and Hunter Hayes, building momentum with audiences across the country. Franklin will release his debut album in Fall 2026, coinciding with headlining shows across the U.S.