Forks of the River Bluegrass Band on the River - 7/24
Forks of the River Bluegrass Band on the River - 7/24
Jerry Sapp and Adam Masters along with Drew Matulich, Greg Trollinger, Zach Smith will be jamming on the banks of the Headwaters of the French Broad River at Headwaters Outfitters. The Forks of the River Taproom will be open along with Food Truck on site. $5.00 Recommended Donation at the Door. Supports Local Artist.
Headwaters Outfitters Outdoor Adventures
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Headwaters Outfitters Outdoor Adventures
828-877-3106
hannah@headwatersoutfitters.com
Headwaters Outfitters Outdoor Adventures
25 Parkway RoadRosman , North Carolina 28772
828-877-3106
hannah@headwatersoutfitters.com