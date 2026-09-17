For the Record: Craft Archives as Creative Infrastructure Virtual: Zoom Webinar

Wednesday, October 14, 2026

6–7 p.m. ET / 5–6 p.m. CT / 4–5 p.m. MT / 3–4 p.m. PT

Virtual: Zoom Webinar

Presented in partnership with the Center for Craft, this free virtual forum celebrates new and ongoing efforts to preserve and expand access to the recorded history of American craft. Following the American Craft Council’s landmark gift of its nationally significant Library and Archives Collections to the Center for Craft, the conversation will explore the vision for these extraordinary resources as they become part of the new Center for Craft Community Library and Archives. The program will also introduce the Center’s new Program Director, Archives and Special Collections, and highlight other innovative projects advancing craft scholarship, archives, and research.

Join leading voices in the field for a conversation about preserving cultural memory, increasing access to knowledge, and ensuring these invaluable collections continue to inform, inspire, and serve future generations.

This event is free; registration required. Register using the website link.