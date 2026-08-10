FOR THE LOVE OF LEVON and LOWELL; a tribute to the music of THE BAND and LITTLE FEAT!

FOR THE LOVE OF LEVON & LOWELL LIVE:

legendary music of THE BAND & LITTLE FEAT!

The brainchild of Asheville NC singer, musician, writer, promoter and longtime music biz vet Joe Medwick, FOR THE LOVE OF LEVON AND LOWELL is a heartfelt and loving tribute to Joe’s friends LEVON HELM, GARTH HUDSON and all of the past and present members of the legendary Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame group THE BAND, as well as Joe’s past and present good pals in the seminal and equally legendary band, LITTLE FEAT!

Lead singer, drummer and band-leader Medwick, whose career in the music business spans over 50 years of performing, booking, promoting, management, A&R, filming, selling (Tower Records) and writing about music, has performed with LEVON HELM, GARTH HUDSON, PAUL BARRERE, DAVE EDMUNDS, RY COODER, ALBERT LEE, THE NEVILLE BROS, THE CHIEFTAINS, THE MCGARRIGLE SISTERS and many more, will be joined by his Asheville All-Star Band, with very special guests on every show!

Joe has been featured in: ROLLING STONE MAGAZINE, HITS! MAGAZINE, BILLBOARD, TIME, NEWSWEEK, PULSE!, DER SPIEGEL, US NEWS & WORLD REPORT, VARIETY, HOLLYWOOD REPORTER, LA WEEKLY, THE PASADENA WEEKLY, THE SANTA BARBARA INDEPENDENT, THE BAY GUARDIAN SFO, THE NEW YORK TIMES, LA TIMES, ITHACA NY TIMES, SYRACUSE NY NEW TIMES, WOODSTOCK NY TIMES, THE WATERTOWN NY DAILY TIMES, AUSTIN CHRONICLE, THE MOUNTAIN XPRESS ASHEVILLE and many more! And on: MTV, VH1, CNN, FNN, The BBC, MUCH MUSIC (CAN), UNIVISION, ABC GOOD MORNING AMERICA, ABC NIGHTLINE, CBS EVENING NEWS, NBC NEWS, THE TODAY SHOW, WOR NY, WPIX NY, KQED SAN FRANCISCO, ASHEVILLE NC FM, WPBS NY, PACIFICA RADIO and many more.

RAVES & REVIEWS: Bill Bentley's Bandstand: "It's stunning, just how strong this album is…" Bill Bentley Syracuse New Times: "Stunning collection of tunes!"

LA Times: "Highly recommend live!" Santa Barbara Independent: "Best live show ever!" "This is not a good record, this is a great record" - Russ Solomon legendary Founder/President @ Tower Records "Sounds good!" - Levon Helm- "Down home!" - Dan Penn “Always big fun!” - Albert Lee “Souful!” Ray Charles