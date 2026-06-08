This musical doesn’t just dance, it dazzles! Set to the anthems that defined a generation — “Holding Out for a Hero,” “Let’s Hear It for the Boy,” “Almost Paradise,” and of course “Footloose” — this show is sure to kick off an electrifying summer.

Dancing is not a crime…except in Bomont, Texas. Then Ren McCormack rolls in, all city swagger, restless energy, and a heartbeat too loud to ignore, which catches the eye of the preacher’s daughter with a wild streak of her own.

When Ren’s beat hits, the quiet cracks, the pulse quickens, and the town just can’t stand still. What begins as rebellion becomes revival, grief gives way to groove, and a community reclaims its rhythm.

The band’s on fire, the kicks are higher, now you gotta cut loose!