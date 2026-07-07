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Foothills Pops: The Texas Tenors

Foothills Pops: The Texas Tenors

THE TEXAS TENORS bring their signature blend of country, classical, Broadway, and pop to Lenoir for a special performance with Western Piedmont Symphony. Known to millions from America’s Got Talent, the trio has earned national acclaim for their powerful vocals, engaging stage presence, and unique musical style. Join us for an unforgettable evening with one of America’s most popular vocal groups.

J.E. Broyhill Civic Center
$33-$58
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 17 Apr 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Western Piedmont Symphony
828-324-8603
info@wpsymphony.org
https://wpsymphony.org

Artist Group Info

The Texas Tenors
https://thetexastenors.com/
J.E. Broyhill Civic Center
1913 Hickory Blvd. SE
Lenoir, North Carolina 28645
828-726-2407
jebcc@cccti.edu
www.broyhillcenter.com