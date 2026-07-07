Foothills Pops: The Texas Tenors
Foothills Pops: The Texas Tenors
THE TEXAS TENORS bring their signature blend of country, classical, Broadway, and pop to Lenoir for a special performance with Western Piedmont Symphony. Known to millions from America’s Got Talent, the trio has earned national acclaim for their powerful vocals, engaging stage presence, and unique musical style. Join us for an unforgettable evening with one of America’s most popular vocal groups.
J.E. Broyhill Civic Center
$33-$58
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 17 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
Western Piedmont Symphony
828-324-8603
info@wpsymphony.org
Artist Group Info
The Texas Tenors
J.E. Broyhill Civic Center
1913 Hickory Blvd. SELenoir, North Carolina 28645
828-726-2407
jebcc@cccti.edu