© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are aware of issues with our playlist following an NPR upgrade. To see what is playing now, click here.

Foothills Pops: Symphony of the Shire

Foothills Pops: Symphony of the Shire

Embark on an epic musical adventure with SYMPHONY OF THE SHIRE, featuring beloved music from The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Hook, World of Warcraft, Chronicles of Narnia, and more. Western Piedmont Symphony brings these iconic worlds to life in a fantasy-filled evening of excitement, nostalgia, and wonder. Costumes, cosplay, and Renaissance-inspired attire are encouraged.

J.E. Broyhill Civic Center
$33-$58
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Western Piedmont Symphony
828-324-8603
info@wpsymphony.org
https://wpsymphony.org
J.E. Broyhill Civic Center
1913 Hickory Blvd. SE
Lenoir, North Carolina 28645
828-726-2407
jebcc@cccti.edu
www.broyhillcenter.com