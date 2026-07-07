Foothills Pops: Symphony of the Shire
Foothills Pops: Symphony of the Shire
Embark on an epic musical adventure with SYMPHONY OF THE SHIRE, featuring beloved music from The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Hook, World of Warcraft, Chronicles of Narnia, and more. Western Piedmont Symphony brings these iconic worlds to life in a fantasy-filled evening of excitement, nostalgia, and wonder. Costumes, cosplay, and Renaissance-inspired attire are encouraged.
J.E. Broyhill Civic Center
$33-$58
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Western Piedmont Symphony
828-324-8603
info@wpsymphony.org
J.E. Broyhill Civic Center
1913 Hickory Blvd. SELenoir, North Carolina 28645
828-726-2407
jebcc@cccti.edu