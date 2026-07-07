Foothills Pops: Holiday Spectacular
Foothills Pops: Holiday Spectacular
Celebrate the season with HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR, Western Piedmont Symphony’s beloved annual holiday tradition. Featuring festive favorites, heartwarming classics, and joyful musical surprises, this Foothills Pops concert captures the spirit of the season for audiences of all ages. Guitarist Matt Sickels joins the orchestra for an electrifying tribute to the music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Additional guest artists to be announced.
J.E. Broyhill Civic Center
$33-$58
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Western Piedmont Symphony
828-324-8603
info@wpsymphony.org
J.E. Broyhill Civic Center
1913 Hickory Blvd. SELenoir, North Carolina 28645
828-726-2407
jebcc@cccti.edu