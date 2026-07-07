© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are aware of issues with our playlist following an NPR upgrade. To see what is playing now, click here.

Foothills Pops: Holiday Spectacular

Foothills Pops: Holiday Spectacular

Celebrate the season with HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR, Western Piedmont Symphony’s beloved annual holiday tradition. Featuring festive favorites, heartwarming classics, and joyful musical surprises, this Foothills Pops concert captures the spirit of the season for audiences of all ages. Guitarist Matt Sickels joins the orchestra for an electrifying tribute to the music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Additional guest artists to be announced.

J.E. Broyhill Civic Center
$33-$58
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Western Piedmont Symphony
828-324-8603
info@wpsymphony.org
https://wpsymphony.org
J.E. Broyhill Civic Center
1913 Hickory Blvd. SE
Lenoir, North Carolina 28645
828-726-2407
jebcc@cccti.edu
www.broyhillcenter.com