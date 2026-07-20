Join us for this Guest Instructor Sunday workshop: Flush Setting 101 with Christina Kober Kauke

Have you ever wanted to add faceted stones to your work but didn’t know where to start? Flush setting is one of the best ways to dive right in!

Christine’s straight-forward technique includes simple steps that require accuracy and practice - and you’ll get all that in this workshop. She will show you each step, discussing why each one is important and go through common roadblocks and their solutions. You will not only learn how to flush set, but you will practice with her and receive one-one-one feedback, troubleshooting tips and tricks to make sure you are successful.

While this workshop focuses on the building blocks flush setting – you will also learn about various burs and how to use them, using precision measuring tools, using a loupe properly, how to make your own setting tools that aren’t available commercially, selecting the right materials and tools for the job, and tips on production setting.

I'm not gonna lie, this is one of those techniques that takes some practice, but I have a ton of tips and tricks up my sleeves and I’m ready and waiting for you to learn about one of my favorite jewelry techniques. -Christine

$200 plus $65 +/-materials fee (due at class)