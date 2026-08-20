Fireforge's Oktoberfest
Fireforge's Oktoberfest
Guten Tag! Join Fireforge for their 9th annual Oktoberfest Weekend in downtown Greenville September 25-27! Don your lederhosen, dirndl - or simply a tasty pretzel necklace - and be ready for Feats of Strength competitions like Stein-Hoisting and more!
An array of our house-brewed German-style and fall seasonal beers will be on tap, with commemorative steins and themed merch available for purchase. Save room for schnitzel, brats, pretzels and other festy fare while enjoying a wide range of live music. They'll also host a Children's Activities tent once again early afternoon on Saturday.
Live Music Schedule:
🪗 Friday, 9/25: The Foothills Oompah Band (6-9 p.m.)
🪗 Saturday, 9/26: Hammock Theory (2-4 p.m.)
🪗 Saturday, 9/26: Randomonium (5-8 p.m.)
🪗 Sunday, 9/27: Appalachian Freunde Polka Band (2-5 p.m.)
At-A-Glance Fest Hours:
😛 Friday, 9/25: 4-10 pm | $5 Entry Fee ages 13 & up (4-8 pm)
😛 Saturday, 9/26: 11:30 am-10 pm | $5 Entry Fee ages 13 & up (11:30 am-7 pm)
😛 Sunday, 9/27: 11:30 am-7 pm
Festival “Haus” Rules:
🐶 Please leave pets at home for their safety and the safety of other guests. Oktoberfest gets crowded. Service animals allowed.
🪪 Please bring your ID in order to receive your wristband for purchasing alcohol.
👶 Please keep your children with you at all times. Oktoberfest is not a free-range event.
🚭 This is a non-smoking & non-vaping event.