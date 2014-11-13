Fireforge's Italian Fest - 11/13-14

🇮🇹 Buongiorno! Save the date for Fireforge's 2nd annual - and expanded - Italian Fest: Friday, November 13 & Saturday, November 14! The fest will feature an Italian-inspired mini-market with a variety of vendors and culinary demonstrations. Enjoy Italian-style fare, beer, wine tastings & live music!

Live Music & Entertainment Schedule:

🎵 Friday, 11/13: Randomonium (6-9 pm)

🎵 Saturday, 11/14: ECHO (12:30-3:30 pm)

🎵 Saturday, 11/14: Maria Gagliano & Alfredo Valoti (5-8 pm)

At-A-Glance Fest Hours:

🥰 Friday, 11/13: 4-10 pm | $5 Entry Fee ages 13 & up (4-8 pm)

🥰 Saturday, 11/14: 11:30 am-10 pm | $5 Entry Fee ages 13 & up (11:30 am-7 pm)

Festival Rules:

🐶 Please leave pets at home for their safety and the safety of other guests. Italian Fest gets crowded. Service animals allowed.

🪪 Please bring your ID in order to receive your wristband for purchasing alcohol.

👶 Please keep your children with you at all times. Italian Fest is not a free-range event.

🚭 This is a non-smoking & non-vaping event.