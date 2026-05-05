"Find Your Wits" Pub Crawl and Riddle Hunt

Announcing a very special event for Beer Week: Find Your Wits in Weaverville! We are combining our love of wit bier and mental wit into one fun weekend. Zebulon, Leveller, Eluvium and Liondog will all have special wit biers on tap. And we will each have a special riddle to answer! Everyone who answers all four riddles will be entered into a drawing, where one lucky winner will receive a t-shirt or gift card from each business. Stay tuned for more information. You must be 21+ to win and you must visit each local in person. No cheating on your phone allowed! Consumption of wit bier not required.