Film Screening - Look Homeward, Angel from CBS Playhouse 90 - 8/21

Join us for a special screening of “Look Homeward, Angel” from CBS Playhouse 90, a rare chance to experience Thomas Wolfe’s work on screen.

Based on Ketti Frings' Tony Award-winning Broadway adaptation of the classic novel, this production stars Timothy Bottoms, Geraldine Page, and E.G. Marshall as they bring the Gant family's story to life. Come join us, grab some popcorn, and enjoy the nostalgia of this 1972 television movie.

This is a FREE EVENT. Follow this link to reserve your seats!

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/film-screening-look-homeward-angel-from-cbs-playhouse--90

Donations are happily accepted and go toward the Memorial's programming and other special events like this