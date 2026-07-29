Film Screening - Look Homeward, Angel from CBS Playhouse 90 - 8/21
Film Screening - Look Homeward, Angel from CBS Playhouse 90 - 8/21
Join us for a special screening of “Look Homeward, Angel” from CBS Playhouse 90, a rare chance to experience Thomas Wolfe’s work on screen.
Based on Ketti Frings' Tony Award-winning Broadway adaptation of the classic novel, this production stars Timothy Bottoms, Geraldine Page, and E.G. Marshall as they bring the Gant family's story to life. Come join us, grab some popcorn, and enjoy the nostalgia of this 1972 television movie.
This is a FREE EVENT. Follow this link to reserve your seats!
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/film-screening-look-homeward-angel-from-cbs-playhouse--90
Donations are happily accepted and go toward the Memorial's programming and other special events like this
Thomas Wolfe Memorial State Historic Site
0
06:00 PM - 07:40 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Thomas Wolfe Memorial State Historic Site
8282538304
grant.holmstrom@dncr.nc.gov
Thomas Wolfe Memorial State Historic Site
52 North Market StreetAsheville, North Carolina 28801
8282538304
grant.holmstrom@dncr.nc.gov