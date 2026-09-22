"Ferry Tales" Book Tea Tour

Let's talk book tea while sipping coffee!

Join author Abrea Armstrong in conversation with Cuentos y Café founder Tamara Olmedo. Alongside the prettiest (and baddest) girls who read good books you'll hear about Armstrong's award-winning debut novel Ferry Tales.

Ferry Tales follows a Black millennial woman on a transatlantic journey of self-discovery, blending travel, romance, humor, and cultural reclamation as she reconnects with her African heritage and confronts the legacies of diaspora, identity, and corporate America.

The conversation with Armstrong starts promptly at 6pm and the signing line begins no later than 7pm!

Abrea Armstrong was born and raised in North Carolina and is a proud descendant of enslaved Africans. She earned her BA from St. John’s University in Queens, New York. While living in NYC, she contributed to publications such as XXL Magazine, Revolt TV, and HuffPost Live, and was awarded a private poetry grant. Her poetry is now part of the Special Collection at the Z. Smith Reynolds Library at Wake Forest University. Ferry Tales is her debut novel, inspired by her own life experiences. Since her first journey to the Motherland, she has deepened her connection to her roots and officially became a Ghanaian citizen in November 2024. Abrea currently resides in her hometown of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. readferrytales.com

Cuentos y Café is an Asheville based, multicultural, Latina woman-owned pop-up and online bookstore. We offer a curated selection of new and used books that center BIPOC and BIPOC LGBTQIA+ authors—celebrating the richness of our cultures, languages, and lived experiences through storytelling. cuentosycafe.com