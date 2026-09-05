Farm to Table

September 30 – October 21, 2026

Show goes Live on our website: Wednesday, September 30th at 11AM, www.amerifolk.com

Opens in the Gallery: Friday October 2nd at 11AM, 64 Biltmore Ave, Downtown Asheville

Evening Reception: Friday, October 2nd, 5-8 PM, 64 Biltmore Ave, Downtown Asheville

Celebrate the harvest season with us as we present Farm to Table, a collection that honors the earth and feeds the soul! From practical pieces of pottery to paintings that create portals of pastoral bliss, Farm to Table has something to offer every gardener, homesteader, and shepherd … no matter if those are realized dreams or not! Ripe tomatoes, chickens scratching in the yard, long hikes through the woods, and bucolic homesteads all await you in this cultivated collection. Put down some roots for a moment and get yourself a heaping helping of folk art!

Shawn Ireland combines a rustic look with refined technique. His pottery has a tendency to harken one back to the old days: filling a pitcher at the river or cooking over an open flame. Shawn's work provides this ancient grounding, making one feel as if they are participating in the old traditions of the world. Known for his animalware and earthy glazes, his pottery blurs the line between the functional and the sculptural. He has the power to turn wild clay into stately vases & vessels adorned with regal horses, bulls, and birds: the perfect way to honor any garden’s bounty.

No stranger to celebrating sumpters, Church Goin’ Mule honors the mule as our common ground. The beast of burden that built the South, the mule worked six days a week and brought his folks to church & town on the seventh. Her paintings often weave in stories or song lyrics to uplift the soul, remind the heart to look for the fragile sweetness of the world around us, and never fail to bring out a smile, just as reliable as a mule.

Farm to Table also features a generous portion of new work from Ellen Langford, John Sperry, Sonya Clemons, Ben J. North, Liz Sullivan, Kent Ambler, Tres Taylor, and Winton & Rosa Eugene.

An homage to the countryside, working the land alongside our trusted animals, and how we enjoy the bounty provided by the earth, Farm to Table debuts online at 11 AM on Wednesday, September 30th. For a full hour, the entire show will be available for previewing before telephone sales begin promptly at noon. And don’t forget! You & all your friends are invited to join us in the gallery for an evening reception on First Friday October 2nd from 5-8PM. Eat, drink, and be merry…and you may even get to meet a few of our artists!

