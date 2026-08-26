Farm to Fork (Bounty and Soul) - 10/03

Farm to Fork is Bounty & Soul’s annual fundraiser celebrating connections between local farms, chefs, and the community. Join us for an unforgettable evening featuring the region’s finest chefs, paired with local farmers to create seasonal small plates that celebrate the unique flavors of our region, all in support of fresh food access for our neighbors.

It’s an evening of exceptional food, local farms, community, and meaningful impact - we can’t wait to share it with you.

Sponsored by Publix Super Market Charities.

Featured Chefs: Posana, Curate, Soprana, Daymakers Slider Bar, Gypsy Queen, Annie's Cafe, Ukiah Japanese Smokehouse, The Hop handcrafted icecream, Old Europe Pastries, Dynomite Coffee

Featured Farm Partners: Tierra Fertil Coop, Red Scout Farm, Creasman Farms, TendWell Farm, O Farm, Lee's One Fortune Farm

Reserve your seat at the table today.

