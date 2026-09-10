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Farm Fun Day at Historic Johnson Farm - 9/26

Farm Fun Day at Historic Johnson Farm - 9/26

Historic Johnson Farm will be hosting a Farm Fun Day on Saturday, September 26 from 1-5 PM. This family-friendly event will entertain people of all ages.

Admission to the event is $5 per person for ages 4 and up. Children 3 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door; cash and card accepted.

Everything during the event is included in admission. Children can make a number of crafts with the Heritage Weavers & Fiber Artists and participate in a farm-wide scavenger hunt. All visitors can go on a wagon ride and take a self-guided tour of the historic farm house and barn loft museum. Champions for Wildlife will be on site with activities. Every visitor can get a bag of popcorn and a drink with their admission.

Historic Johnson Farm
$5.00
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Historic Johnson Farm
(828) 891-6585
jfarm@hcpsnc.org
http://www.historicjohnsonfarm.org
Historic Johnson Farm
3346 Haywood Road
Hendersonville, North Carolina 28791
(828) 891-6585
jfarm@hcpsnc.org
http://www.historicjohnsonfarm.org