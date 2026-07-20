Farm Dreams - 9/29

Farm Dreams is an entry-level workshop designed for individuals seeking practical, common-sense information on how to start a small farm, from how to gain skills and make smart planning decisions, to understanding the realities of farming and how to set yourself up for life satisfaction as an organic farmer. Farm training isn’t something most of us get in America, and this workshop will help make the process much easier.

You will:

• learn about sustainable farming careers in Western North Carolina;

• discover and assess your resources, skills, and farming intentions;

• begin to develop an educational plan for farming;

• connect with regional training opportunities and support networks;

• solidify your next steps toward your future farmstead life; and

• meet and talk to experienced farmers running successful NC farms.

If you’ve ever wondered, “How do you even start a farm?” this workshop is for you!