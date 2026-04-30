Family Field Course: Grizzly Family Foraging - 7/25

Embark on a wild adventure with The Grizzly Forager on the mountain in search of mysterious treasure made by wasps, which explorers of old gathered and made into ink – the same ink that was used to sign the Declaration of Independence! Arthur, Sybbie and their dad, John, will guide you through the process of how to forage for oak galls and turn them into usable ink. The Grizzly Forager is an aspirational social media account with the primary aim of inspiring parents to get outside with their kids via the art of foraging. Arthur, Sybbie, and their mum and dad, John and Christina, create wholesome and visually appealing posts and reels that aim to educate, inspire and encourage kids of all ages to safely experience the outdoors and develop a deep love and connection with nature. Registration opens online on May 22 at 10 a.m.