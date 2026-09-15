Fall Family Concert, Saturday, October 10th

“Fall Family Concert”− The Blue Ridge Orchestra appeals to little eyes and ears as we unveil our 27th season under the direction of Music Director Dr. Emily Mariko Eng.

Join the BRO for a weekend of music for all ages! Saturday's program gives our youngest concertgoers (ages 12 and under) and families opportunities to engage with classical music through crafts, movement, and activities. Sunday's concert features the same music in a more traditional concert setting. Selections include John Williams’ Jurassic Park, John Powell’s How to Train Your Dragon, Russell Peck’s The Thrill of the Orchestra, as well as works by Tchaikovsky, Holst, and Borodin.

Music Director Dr. Emily Mariko Eng says, “This program was such a joy to put together. Musically, the program is very fulfilling, and we can’t wait to share it with audiences of all ages. Our goal for Saturday is that children feel the joy of being immersed in orchestral music, with room to dance and be creative! We’re hoping to inspire a love of classical music in an environment where kids feel comfortable just being themselves!”

“We are excited about Dr. Eng’s dedication to engage and entertain our families — the musicians and music lovers of tomorrow — with this season opener of fun and exciting music for all ages, and fun activities for the youngest ones! Dr. Eng then takes you on a journey from our tradition of Revels! in December, then off to France, and returning to America for our finale, Voices of America. Join us for all!” – Deb Kenney, Board President

The BRO’s home at UNC Asheville continues its multi-year scheduled renovation. While displaced from Lipinsky Hall, we are thrilled to express reverberating, familiar melodies at venues near you! On Saturday, October 10th, our impassioned group of volunteer musicians will perform in the Highsmith Student Union building on UNCA’s campus. On Sunday, October 11th, we will travel to First Baptist Church Weaverville, just north of Asheville. Join us for two days of musical enchantment!

This concert has been generously sponsored by Asheville Pediatric Associates and Great Smiles.

Saturday, October 10th, 2026, 11:00 am

UNC Asheville

Blue Ridge Room, 202

1 University Heights

Asheville, NC 28804

Sunday, October 11th, 2026, 3:00 pm

First Baptist Church Weaverville

63 N. Main St.

Weaverville, NC 28787

Tickets: $20, General Admission. $15, Friends (Donors). $10, Groups of 10 or more. $5, Students. FREE, Children 6 and under.

Info: https://blueridgeorchestra.org/fall-family-concert-october-2026, Facebook, Instagram, or call 828-782-3354.

